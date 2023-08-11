Numsa to march to Rustenburg municipality over planned tariff hike at Glencore

Glencore said the electricity price hike comes with the risk of hundreds of job losses should it be implemented; and Numsa agrees, saying the march is to demand the municipality withdraw its threat to charge Glencore the surcharge.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is set to march in Rustenburg on Friday morning to hand over a memorandum of demands to the municipality over Eskom's plan to hike electricity prices at mining company, Glencore.

While Eskom has applied for a 6% surcharge on power tariffs at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), Glencore is complaining that if approved, this would force the company to fork out an additional R6.2 million per month.

An amount the company said it simply can’t afford, with the risk of hundreds of workers losing their jobs should the electricity tariff hikes be implemented.

It said Nersa and the municipality need to consider the devastating consequences the hike will have on the surrounding community.

Numsa said Glencore creates over 7,000 indirect jobs for businesses along the value chain, and over 1,000 jobs would be lost if it had to close down.

Numsa said it has written to the municipality on the matter but has not received a satisfactory response, hence the decision to march with mining workers on Friday.