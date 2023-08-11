NPA welcomes sentence handed to rapist Ntokozo Zikhali

Zikhali was handed a life sentence by the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentence handed to rapist Ntokozo Zikhali, who was found guilty of raping and kidnapping a nine-year-old girl.

The sentence comes after he was acquitted on all charges related to another incident that took place last year while he was out on bail.

Zikhali was accused of the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, whose body was found mutilated in Watville.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said the justice system was removing a dangerous offender from children for a long time.

"Zikhali approached her, picked her up and took her to a dam, where he raped her and ran away. The NPA welcomes the sentence and that such a dangerous offender against children will be taken away from society for a long time."