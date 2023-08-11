Meyiwa murder trial: State witness' - phone analyst - testimony falls flat

Cellphone analyst and former police investigator Elphus Mushwana was roped in to decipher phone records of people who were in the house with the Bafana Bafana captain on the night he was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - After less than two hours on the stand at the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the State’s eighth witness has wrapped up testimony.

The footballer was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Mushwana was handed a bag of five phones in the wake of the murder including the footballer’s device.

He said a pin code on Meyiwa’s phone and incompatible software with Zandile Khumalo’s phone meant he couldn’t analyse the two devices.

Led by State advocate George Baloyi, Mushwana also told the court he was unable to reveal the contents of the data on the other three phones.

Baloyi asked the witness if they were able to download the contents or just the information, to which Mushwana responded: “I don’t know the contents thereof. I only downloaded the information. If I may explain further – there was a bit of a transition. There was a new investigating team established, hence in paragraph 10, I noted that the exhibits were handed over to somebody - so I didn’t have enough time to peruse the data.”