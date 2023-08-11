Maynier on WC taxi strike: 'We can't compromise our childrens' future further'

Almost 740,000 learners and more than 5,500 teachers were absent on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A disruptive eight-day minibus taxi strike has ended, but the impact is still being felt by schools across the Western Cape.

Almost 740,000 learners and more than 5,500 teachers were absent on Friday.

READ: Cost of WC taxi strike 'going to be fairly substantial', says Winde

Education MEC David Maynier has appealed to parents to send their children to school on Monday.

"We simply cannot afford to compromise our children's future by losing any more teaching and learning time at schools in the Western Cape."

Maynier said a full week of teaching and learning has been lost for many learners and at the height of the strike - 71% of pupils in the province stayed home.