Low chances of new COVID variant EG.5 turning severe, says WHO

The organisation said that based on data presented by laboratory-confirmed cases, the risks associated with EG.5 were close to the latest variants like XBB1.16 which had low chances of turning severe.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a new COVID-19 variant, which it says is likely to cause a spike in infections, but not increased severity.

The variant has been designated the letter E and goes by the name EG.5.

According to WHO, the public health risk posed by EG.5 is low at a global level.

The organisation said that it hadn't noted any alarms yet.

The global pandemic claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2021 and the WHO has been tracking several COVID variants since.

As of Wednesday this week, EG.5 had been reported from a total of 51 countries, with the largest portion of sequences from China.

Although the new variant doesn’t present severe symptoms, it does have immune escape characteristics which may cause a rise in cases globally.