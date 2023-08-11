Lawyer to consult Zandile Mafe over his psychiatric assessment

Zandile Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly in January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyer for the alleged Parliament arsonist says he still needs to consult with his client after a psychiatric assessment of his ability to understand what he’s accused of was received late on Wednesday evening.

The matter was before the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the findings by a panel of experts, which was mentioned in court, was that Mafe was unfit to stand trial.

His attorney, Luvuyo Godla, said he asked for a postponement to give him time to consult with Mafe.

"Then we will take it from there and come to court knowing what

should be the further conduct of the matter."

Details of the report remain sealed for now.

"I am not at liberty to discuss the contents of the report but surely I will definitely do so after consultation with Mr Mafe."

The matter was postponed to 1 September for further discussions on how the State and defence will proceed.