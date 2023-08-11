Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail

The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - An announcement on whether former President Jacob Zuma should return to jail is imminent.

It follows a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma should complete his 15-month sentence handed to him for refusing to give evidence at the state capture inquiry.

In 2021, Zuma's incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre sparked riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president only served two months of his sentence before

former Correctional Services boss, Arthur Fraser, set him free on medical parole.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application to appeal the SCA's ruling that Zuma should complete his term.