Kyrgios withdraws from US Open: organisers

NEW YORK - Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from this month's US Open as he works his way back from injury, organisers said Thursday.

Kyrgios has played just once in 2023 following knee surgery in January, and a wrist injury subsequently forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon and ATP events in Washington, Toronto and Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the US Open last year after a run that saw him knock out then-world number one Daniil Medvedev.

However he was bundled out in the last eight by Russian 27th seed Karen Khachanov, and exited the tournament visibly distraught.

US Open organisers said Thursday Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, the world number 25, had also withdrawn from the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Kyrgios and Struff will be replaced in the main draw by Facundo Diaz Acosta and Argentinian compatriot Diego Schwartzman.