Is prison time history for Zuma or will court challenges knock him over?

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that it was unlawful for the former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant former statesman Jacob Zuma medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - Friday’s announcement that former statesman Jacob Zuma’s contempt sentence has been remitted might not be the end of the matter.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has issued a threat to challenge the decision legally.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that it was unlawful for the former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant Zuma medical parole.

Zuma was released from prison after serving just two months of the 15-month prison sentence for being in contempt of court in 2021.

ALSO READ:

- Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail

- Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

- Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail

The Apex court’s finding was that he should return to prison.

But the acting Department of Correctional Services Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, announced that while Zuma reported to prison on Friday morning, he was subsequently released under a new special remission regime aimed at addressing overcrowding in South African prisons.

The new special remission regime was effected immediately and Zuma became the first beneficiary.

Some 9,488 other prisoners will benefit from the regime.

Zuma being granted a special remission has garnered mixed reactions with former public protector Thuli Madonsela, for example, welcoming the decision taken as being “anchored in ubuntu".

And others such as AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) labelled it as "an insult" to the rule of law.

The DA said it would be looking at taking further legal action to challenge what it calls “this abomination of a decision”.

Speaking at a briefing earlier on Friday, DA leader John Steenhuizen had this to say.

"The fact that his remission comes into effect today - the very day that Mr Zuma was to go back to jail and be processed - is a very, very clear indication of exactly what has occurred here in South Africa. And if this wasn't a new fundamental low in South A, it would almost be a comedy of epic proportions."

How successful any potential legal challenges will be, though, remains to be seen with legal experts having said that - in law at least - the move appears sound.

Meanwhile, some legal experts said while it's obvious that the motives behind Zuma being granted special remission are political – it's difficult to see how it can be reviewed and set aside.

Zuma spent well over an hour at Estcort Correctional Centre on Friday morning after Thobakgale decided he should return to finish off the rest of his sentence for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

However, the former president was released due to a special remission approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Legal expert Tyrone Maseko said it's difficult to see how this decision can be taken on review.

"It's not as if we are dealing with someone who’s pardoned his own family here, to say nepotism and likes as motivation but he’s pardoned and given a remittance of sentence for a number of prisoners and not just Jacob Zuma, that sort of gives it an aura of impartiality about it."

Another analyst Benedict Phiri said while the avenue to challenge such outcomes always exists – he doubts that it can be successfully challenged.

"Because obviously in terms of the constitution, this is something that the president is entitled to do, it’s a power he solely has and he is entitled to remit sentences as he sees fit, this is an important part of the criminal justice system."