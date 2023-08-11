IFP's Hlabisa not worried about his presidency, insists party is in good shape

This follows an attempt by some members of the IFP to push for a national council in order to debate a motion of no confidence against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said he was not worried about his presidency, insisting the party was in good shape and under good leadership.

This follows an attempt by some members of the IFP to push for a national council in order to debate a motion of no confidence against him.

The 18 were instead chastised by the organisation.

READ: IFP leader Hlabisa claims there are no factional battles in party

Hlabisa told Eyewitness News that the party members were misled and did not represent the views of the rank and file of the organisation.

Some had accused the founder and president emeritus of the organisation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of appointing Hlabisa to be a mere proxy of himself, claiming that his ill health had given rise to battles over succession.

Buthelezi has been in hospital for several weeks due to pain management concerns.

Hlabisa dismissed suggestions that the IFP’s current woes were tied to the ailing 94-year-old’s health.

“The current situation has nothing to do with the prince. We thank God that the prince is doing well in hospital. We are looking forward to him fully recovered and back to society to make his contribution and it has nothing to do with him.”