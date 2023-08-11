Gauteng Premier Lesufi calls on Eskom to write off debt owed by municipalities

The Gauteng premier revealed on Thursday that municipalities in the province owed Eskom R13 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is calling on Eskom to write off debt owed by municipalities in the province.

Speaking at the provincial energy indaba in Midrand on Thursday, he revealed that municipalities in Gauteng owed the power utility R13 billion.

He further congratulated Emfuleni, saying it was the only municipality that did not owe Eskom money.

In June, it was revealed that the utility was owed R56 billion by municipalities across the country.

Lesufi said that while National Treasury paid off a portion of Eskom’s debt, the power utility should do the same for municipalities in the province.

He said there were already structures that were put in place by both the utility and Treasury to assist defaulting municipalities.

“Eskom has started a process where municipalities must apply [to argue] why their debt should be scrapped. So, we are pressuring municipalities to do so, and we are also pressuring Eskom to respond speedily to those municipalities.”

But Lesufi said only three of ten municipalities applied to have their debt written off by the power utility.