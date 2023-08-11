Gauteng police bolstering efforts to curb gender-based violence in province

During the police’s Operation Shanela, beginning on Wednesday night, 169 people accused of gender-based violence were arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng said they were prioritising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the province, in an effort to reduce these incidents.

This followed the arrest of 169 suspects accused of gender-based violence incidents during police's Operation Shanela.

It said since the start of the operation on Wednesday night, over 800 suspects were arrested for different offences.

“Anyone who dare commit crime against our women and children will be prioritised and will be dealt with,” said provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.