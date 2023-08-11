Gauteng Education Dept condemns murder of its district official

Deputy chief education specialist Siza Mbhalati was shot dead outside his home in Protea Glen on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has condemned the murder of one of its district officials who was shot about eight times outside his home in Soweto.

On Thursday, deputy chief education specialist Siza Mbhalati was killed while in his car on the driveway of his Protea Glen home.

It's alleged the 52-year-old was followed from work to his home.

The department said Mbhalati helped resolve major labour-related disputes at schools in the district.

“The MEC has indicated that the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants is saddening and on behalf of the department, he conveyed his condolences to his family and loved ones," said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"The MEC has condemned this level of criminality and has called for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals," Mabona added.