Gauteng businesses & homes to have pre-paid electricity meters installed by Jan

Panyaza Lesufi said this is a part of the province government's strategy to deal with the numerous concerns from citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - All households and business premises in Gauteng will have prepaid electricity meters installed by the start of January next year.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said this forms part of the provincial government’s plan to address the high volume of complaints from residents.

READ:

- Power crisis hampered by deteriorating infrastructure, say energy experts

- Gauteng Premier Lesufi calls on Eskom to write off debt owed by municipalities

- Renewable energy Eskom’s best shot at ending power cuts - Energy Council of SA

He was speaking in Midrand on Friday where the energy experts gathered to discuss the energy crisis in the province.

“There are people that say they are invoiced R7000 a month, but there is no one at home. To avoid that immediately, it means we have to move to prepaid so you can buy your own electricity.”

He said the provincial government is working on ending load shedding by February next year.

“85 companies have responded to our call to say they are ready to assist.”