No fatalities or injuries from Diepsloot fire that displaced at least 20

JOHANNESBURG - A fire that resulted in the displacement of 20 residents in Diepsloot was extinguished.

Firefighters responded to the blaze earlier on Friday where eight shacks were razed to the ground.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no injuries or deaths had been reported.

“The cause of the fire incident is still under investigation. We have now activated our disaster management to assist the displaced 20 people and also our fire safety unit.”