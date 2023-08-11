Cost of WC taxi strike 'going to be fairly substantial', says Winde

The Western Cape premier said the cost was not only monetary as lives were lost, and education time was missed, with the Western Cape tourism image being affected too.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said they were still counting the cost of a devastating eight-day-long minibus taxi strike that finally came to an end on Thursday night.

Ten Golden Arrow buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were torched and damaged over the past few days, while five deaths have been reported.

Winde said the cost of damages suffered was not only monetary.

"The real cost was loss of life, damage. I mean, a young boy, a four-hour operation from a rock coming through a window, and then of course, I always think about the education loss for our kids, that's really big.

"And then I think the overall cost to the economy, we don't have that number yet, it's going to be fairly substantial. And then I think the last layer of cost, is the image... we've seen travel warnings being issued for tourism."

Santaco Western Cape's Nceba Enge said the taxi industry had suffered massive losses too.

"The loss that we think the industry has endured, it's about R15 million per day, so if you count the eight days, it's about R120 million."

READ MORE: