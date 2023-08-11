CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike

Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed Santaco's decision to call off its taxi strike.

Five people died in violent protests linked to the strike, while buses, trucks, vehicles and other infrastructure were damaged.

All parties are now expected to work towards releasing minibus taxis that were impounded wrongfully.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said impoundments would continue if taxi owners did not have an operating licence or if drivers were not in possession of a driving license.

Unroadworthy vehicles and vehicles on incorrect routes would also be seized.

"We have agreed that the Taxi Task Team will further define a list within 14 days of additional major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded. The task team will similarly compile an agreed-upon list of minor offences, which do not have commuter safety implications, and which will not be impoundable."

Hill-lewis said that they had also made two important improvements for the future.

"Santaco has agreed that never again will they call a strike during the middle of a working day, and that they will always give at least 36 hours’ notice ahead of planned strike action. Secondly, before calling strike action, the task team will now have a dispute escalation and resolution clause, to escalate disputes directly to the premier and myself as mayor."