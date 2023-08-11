Chikunga vows to ensure all agreed terms between Santaco, CoCT implemented

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that all parties must keep their promises.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that she would ensure that all agreed terms between Santaco and the City of Cape Town were implemented accordingly.

This after Santaco agreed to a proposed deal by the city on Thursday that unfairly impounded taxis would be released within 14 days.

According to the minister, it's her duty to ensure the smooth functioning of the public transport system.

Meanwhile, a Cape Town taxi driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that the strike had a negative impact on his livelihood.

"It's hard man where I live. I live in a Wendy house, I have four children and school. Check how many breads must I buy, I must pay the people where I stay at the back of the yard understand, so it's hard man."

Chikunga said that it was tragic that the strike led to the loss of lives and has urged Western Cape transport authorities to have a better approach in resolving issues in the future.