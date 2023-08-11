Cape advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences

The Cape Town criminal defence lawyer was gunned down outside his children’s school in Greenpoint in October 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court handed life sentences down to three men who orchestrated the 2018 assassination of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

Last week, the trio - Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, and Vuyile Maliti was found guilty of the criminal defence lawyer's murder, as well as the attempted murder of his two children.

Mihalik was shot and killed outside their school in Green Point in October 2018.

READ: Pete Mihalik murder trial to get underway 4 years after his assassination

“The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Patekile, welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer, detective warrant officer John Bruce van Staden, and the State prosecutor, Adv Gregory Wolmarans, and all other role players for their excellent collaboration and their meticulous handling of the case,” said the police's Frederick Van Wyk.