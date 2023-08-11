Cabinet condemns Niger coup

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said Cabinet was calling for a speedy resolution, noting the negative impact the coup has had on air travel between Europe and Southern Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has condemned the coup in the west African nation of Niger.

A military coup two weeks ago has left President Mohamed Bazoum being kept isolated in his home.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet had discussed the negative impact the coup is having on air travel between Europe and Southern Africa.

“Cabinet reiterated government’s condemnation of the coup in Niger and calls for a speedy restoration of a democratic order and also noted the initiative to restore normalcy by ECOWAS.”

