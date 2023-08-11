‘Be consistent in what you do’: SA runner Wildschutt ahead of World Champs

Adrian Wildschutt has broken three national records in three months in the 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m distances.

JOHANNESBURG – The world is gearing up for a showdown at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

South Africa has named a team of 36 athletes to fly the country's flag high and among them is long-distance runner Adrian Wildschutt.

The athlete has broken three national records in three months in the 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m distances.

“Well, it is great to know that I have written myself into the history books of South African athletics. It has always been a dream, and knowing that my hard paid off in such an amazing way is joyful,” said Wildschutt to Eyewitness News.

Wildschutt will be competing in the 10,000m at the nine-day championship that will be held from 19 to 27 August.

“Well, I am doing the 10,000m at the world championships and want to do really well. I want to be competitive and challenge to place well,” he said.

Another outstanding performance by Adrian Wildschutt in Luzern! He smashes the 3 000m national record with a time of 7:39.25 making this his 3rd national record within 3 months! The nation couldn’t be more proud of the 25 year old Lad! Keep flying the SA flag high! pic.twitter.com/EBzPb75ih7 ' Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) July 26, 2023

The athlete, born in Ceres in the Western Cape, followed his brother, Nadeel Wildschutt, to Coastal Carolina University, where they are coached by fellow South African, Zola (Budd) Pieterse.

“Be consistent in what you do. Even though it might take years to get where you want to be, if you’re able to do it over and over again for a long time, you will see the results.”

He finished fifth at the Commonwealth Games and currently ranks 17th in the world and hopes to move up the ranks into the top 10.

Congratulations to Adrian Wildschutt who now holds South Africa's 2nd Fastest time in the 10,000m. pic.twitter.com/x6HVH4HaTg ' Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) May 4, 2022

“I really enjoy the 3000m the most, it’s short and fast and very exciting. It’s probably not the event I’m best at, but I definitely enjoy running in it, I would probably say my best events are 5000m-10,000m.”

The United States-based athlete said it’s important to work hard in all facets of one’s life in order to achieve your goals.

“Work hard in all facets of your life, whether that is personally, academically or athletically. It’s important that you have a great balance. Discipline is also a main ingredient that made me who I am today. Go after your dreams at 100 miles an hour and don’t look back.”