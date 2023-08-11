ANC ropes in former KZN leader Mike Mabuyakhulu to assist province ahead of 2024

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stressed that Mabuyakhulu will not replace KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, but work with him; and is one of many ANC leaders to be deployed to the province for the same purpose.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has roped in its former KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu to assist the province ahead of 2024’s general elections.

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mabuyakhulu would be assisting provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The political heavyweight was the first party leader to adhere to its step-aside rule in 2021, facing fraud and corruption charges but was acquitted of any wrongdoing in March.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, much like in Gauteng, faces the possibility of losing control in the provinces in 2024’s polls.

Mbalula said Mabuyakhulu is one of many ANC leaders to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal.

“To work with the comrades and coordinate election structures, not to replace Mtolo, to work with him. Mtolo is an elected secretary of the ANC, so he can’t be replaced. He will work with his experience, not only Mabuyakhulu, all other comrades with experience who have worked in KwaZulu-Natal, will be deployed.”