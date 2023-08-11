ANC KZN welcomes Zuma's prison release, lauds 'balance of law and politics'

On Friday morning, Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced that the former head of state will be released under a presidential remission of sentence process - a new system that kicked in on Friday.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison.

On Friday morning, Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced that the former head of state will be released under a presidential remission of sentence process - a new system that kicked in on Friday.

Zuma was processed and released from the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

The ANC in Zuma's home province has welcomed the decision, saying it is happy that the former president will not have to return to prison.

The party has also thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Lamola for what it called “balancing the law and politics” in this regard.

"As the province, we were praying at this moment, and we were praying for something of this nature so that we could sleep. We are very glad that the revolutionary giant comrade Msholozi, is going to be at home today," said provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma.

Duma who is also the province's economic development MEC, said he is glad that things have taken a different turn.

Zuma’s incarceration in July 2021 sparked a wave of deadly violence and unrest in both KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.