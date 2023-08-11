AfriForum accuses DCS of helping Zuma to evade justice

On Friday morning, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced that Zuma would not go back to prison.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has rubbished a decision by the Department of Correctional Services to grant former President Jacob Zuma a remission of his prison sentence.

He said that Zuma was one of many inmates who had been granted such a remission, to address overcrowding at correctional facilities.

The lobby group has lambasted the department, accusing it of assisting Zuma to escape justice.

AfriForum's Ernest van Zyl: "There is no more privileged and protected position in South Africa than being an ANC [African National Congress] cadre. Zuma's special treatment and evading of justice proves this once again. It is clear that the ANC will ensure that none of its comrades ever serve time behind bars, even if it makes a mockery of the rule of law in this country."