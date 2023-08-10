WC taxi strike: Santaco, provincial officials yet to find common ground

Santaco indicated that it would head to court for an urgent interdict to get their impounded vehicles back.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the ball is in the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)’s court to decide whether to continue with its stayaway in the Western Cape.

This follows a meeting between the taxi umbrella body and local government authorities in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Hill-lewis said they made what they believe is a good offer to the taxi council to end the impasse.

At the heart of the dispute is a city by-law that gives traffic officers powers to impound vehicles instead of issuing fines.

Moreover, Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said that the municipality would impound 25 minibuses for every bus, truck or facility damaged during violent protests across the metro.

Hill-Lewis and Premier Alan Winde invited Santaco to a meeting on Thursday - with the hope of finding each other in talks to end the taxi strike to ensure that Capetonians can get back to work.

Hill-Lewis said the taxi council promised to get back to them with an answer soon after consulting its members.

"Our first consideration in making the proposals is and would always be the safety of our commuters in this city and in this province for the premier, and with our minds on how we can keep commuters and other road users safe."

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has since poured cold water on the provincial government's move - saying it's against South African law.

Santaco refused to engage the media on the discussions held this afternoon.

The taxi council indicated that it would head to court for an urgent interdict to get their impounded vehicles back.

The week-long strike continues.

Parliament has since added its voice in calling for an end to the taxi industry strike in Cape Town - saying the impact of the strike extends beyond the transport sector.

The police portfolio committee also weighed in calling on the cops to heighten policing and ensure that the rule of law is implemented.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the protest has been marred by violence and vandalism - which continue to disrupt the city and essential services.

He added that the presiding officers of Parliament have called for a speedy resolution to end the strike that's impacting most sectors.

"The impact of the strike on education, health services and economic activities among others is deeply concerning."

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.