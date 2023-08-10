WC taxi strike: Santaco confirms meeting attendance to find resolution

This is after chaos erupted in the City of Cape Town when taxis stopped operating leaving throngs of commuters stranded.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it's received confirmation that taxi council South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will attend a meeting with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis aimed at trying to find a breakthrough to the taxi strike impasse.

The meeting comes as taxi top brass intend to take legal action to get impounded taxis back.

Exactly a week ago, chaos erupted in the City of Cape Town when taxis stopped operating leaving throngs of commuters stranded.

Urban Mobility MMC Rob Quintas said discussions would take place on Thursday afternoon.

“We now understand that they [Santaco] will, in fact, attend the meeting ... they will be attending the Cabinet room [meeting] along with myself and the mayor and other officials and the MEC at one o'clock this afternoon.”

