WC taxi strike continues to have severe impact on healthcare services

The provincial health department said the strike has resulted in staff being unable to report for work, facilities having to close or operate at reduced capacity, the postponement of elective surgeries, and longer waiting times at clinics and outpatient departments.

CAPE TOWN - Healthcare services in the Western Cape continue to be impacted as the minibus taxi strike continues for the eighth day.

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported since last Thursday afternoon following a decision by taxi umbrella body, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to withdraw all minibus taxi operations in the province.

The council has, however, on several occasions distanced itself saying its members are not responsible for the attacks.

1/ Our staff are the lifeblood of our healthcare system.



This morning I met with staff at Tygerberg Hospital to evaluate the impact of the taxi strike on their operations. While our staff remain dedicated, the lack of transport has greatly affected our services. pic.twitter.com/XAGOyWqedf ' WC Govt Health and Wellness MEC Dr. French Mbombo (@WCHealthMEC) August 7, 2023

The department's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem said at Tygerberg, Red Cross, and Groote Schuur hospitals, elective surgeries remain postponed while at Mitchells Plain Hospital - an area hit hard by the strike, visiting hours have been cancelled.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that our healthcare staff, facilities, and patients are kept safe. We strongly appeal to everyone not to damage our healthcare facilities and vehicles as we need to continue to provide urgent medical care for everyone in need.”

A number of community health centres and clinics across Nyanga, Crossroads, Gugulethu and Dunoon have also been forced to close their doors until further notice.