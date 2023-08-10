Toekomsrus residents block roads with tyres, rocks in service delivery protest

The demonstrations have resulted in heavy traffic delays along the R559 highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Toekomsrus in Randfontein have taken to the streets on Thursday morning, protesting over the ongoing service delivery failures.

Community members have blocked off both the area’s entry and exit points with burning rocks and tyres.

In Toekomsrus (Randfontein) we have reports of a protest on the R559 between Gold Street and the R28 #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/DFYcHOP4SP ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 10, 2023

Police are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa: "Gauteng traffic police advise motorists to avoid Toekomsrus. Please use the N12 to the R28 via Umphakathi Mall or from Protea Glen extension 26. You can use the R559 through Protea to the R558, Impala Road."