Go

Toekomsrus residents block roads with tyres, rocks in service delivery protest

The demonstrations have resulted in heavy traffic delays along the R559 highway.

A screengrab of protesters burning tyres during a service delivery protest in Toekomsrus in Randfontei on 10 August 2023. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
A screengrab of protesters burning tyres during a service delivery protest in Toekomsrus in Randfontei on 10 August 2023. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
10 August 2023 09:54

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Toekomsrus in Randfontein have taken to the streets on Thursday morning, protesting over the ongoing service delivery failures.

The demonstrations have resulted in heavy traffic delays along the R559 highway.

Community members have blocked off both the area’s entry and exit points with burning rocks and tyres.

Police are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa: "Gauteng traffic police advise motorists to avoid Toekomsrus. Please use the N12 to the R28 via Umphakathi Mall or from Protea Glen extension 26. You can use the R559 through Protea to the R558, Impala Road."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA