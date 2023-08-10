Simbine, van Niekerk named in 36-strong SA world champs team

The nine-day championship will be held between 19 to 27 August, with Team SA being led by former world champion Wayde van Niekerk, and three-time finalist Akani Simbine.

JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa has named a team of 36 athletes to represent the country at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The nine-day championship will be held between 19 to 27 August, with Team SA being led by former world champion Wayde van Niekerk, and three-time finalist Akani Simbine.

Van Niekerk, who won 400m gold at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships, has been in good form this year after recovering from a serious near career-ending injury in 2017.

"Our team is out and it's time to go and showcase what they have fought so much for," said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa.

SA 100m record holder, Simbine, has narrowly missed the podium at the last three editions of the World Championships and may be looking to finally snatch a medal.

Simbine will also spearhead the national 4x100m relay team.

The final team is made up of 24 men and 12 women including African 110m hurdles record holder Antonio Alkana, former World Championships finalist Victor Hogan (discus throw), and former Diamond League meeting winners Zakithi Nene (400m) and Luxolo Adams (200m).

"These are the warriors we are sending to battle and to hold the flag high,” said Moloi.

Team SA athletes will also include Commonwealth Games medallist Zeney van der Walt (400m hurdles) and SA record holder Marione Fourie (100m hurdles).

"We believe in them and we encourage them to do the same. As they go along with the battle they must also enjoy themselves in the process, but this is no holiday,” stressed Moloi.