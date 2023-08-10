Senzo Meyiwa’s friend rubbishes Khumalo's statement about night of murder

Tumelo Madlala disputed part of Kelly Khumalo's statement, telling the court that for one, he does not recall seeing blood gushing out, but remembers seeing spots of blood on the slain footballer's body.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala rubbished Kelly Khumalo’s statement about the night the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

Madlala is back on the stand at the footballer’s high-profile trial where defence lawyers are testing his version of events.

Meyiwa and Khumalo were in a relationship when he was shot in an apparent robbery at her mother’s home in Vosloorus in 2014.

During cross-examination on Thursday, defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo juxtaposed Madlala’s testimony to a statement Khumalo deposed to police a short while after the tragedy.

“Paragraph eight reads as follows and I quote: 'The one suspect with the gun was threatening us in the living room; the taller, slimmer one came from the bedroom to the lounge, where his friend was. I then remembered that my child was in the other bedroom and I opened the door to see what was happening. I then saw my mom struggling with one of the intruders and Senzo, Mthoko and Tumelo were busy struggling with the gunman'," said Nxumalo.

He continued: "I tried to help my mother by shoving the taller intruder. I couldn’t see what was happening behind me. I only heard gunshots. Senzo ran towards me, trying to grab me. I grabbed him but I could see that he was weak. He fell into my arms and I spotted blood on his back. I turned him over and I saw a lot of blood on his chest."

Madlala disputed part of the statement, telling the court that the gun went off while the footballer was in a scuffle with the intruder wielding the knife.

“I want her to come to court and explain for herself. I don’t remember seeing blood gushing out like she says she saw. I saw spots of blood and not gallons. The parts of the statement you’ve read out are similar to excerpts from the book by Soweto Mandlanzi titled Decoding 6669: The inexplicable life of Senzo Meyiwa_, which is worthless. So I want this statement to be set aside and for the author of the statement to come to court and explain the nonsense that's written here.”

The identity of the shooter remains unknown.

And while the state has revealed it doesn’t plan to call the afro-pop singer to testify about her boyfriend’s murder, it’s understood defence lawyers plan to haul her before the court to account.