Renewable energy Eskom’s best shot at ending power cuts - Energy Council of SA

SA Energy Council CEO, James Mackay, said that the private sector was ready to work with government to advance the transition to renewable energy.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to battle rolling power cuts, the Energy Council of South Africa believes the transition to renewable energy is Eskom’s best shot at ending load shedding.

The Gauteng government has gathered energy experts at the provincial energy indaba at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday.

This is to discuss and find solutions to assist municipalities to respond efficiently to the energy crisis.

SA Energy Council CEO, James Mackay, said that the private sector was ready to work with government to advance the transition to renewable energy.

"We lost significant time through the state capture years and it relates to the capabilities of our SOEs and often the public sector in order to move with speed in this transition. This was then compounded by COVID-19. On top of deepening economic and social deficits and struggling state capacity, we then add this biggest global disrupter in history - the energy transition."