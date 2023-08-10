Power crisis hampered by deteriorating infrastructure, say energy experts

This is as municipalities in Gauteng have been criticised over their inability to continuously improve and maintain infrastructure over the years.

JOHANNESBURG - The energy crisis in South African continues to impact the economic activity in Gauteng - the country's economic hub - and there are calls for the province to expedite the process of improving electricity infrastructure.

Some energy experts attending the provincial Energy Indaba at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand have identified poor infrastructure as a major hindrance to resolving the power crisis.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said this would assist municipalities in the province to mitigate the impact of the rolling power cuts.

READ: Renewable energy Eskom’s best shot at ending power cuts - Energy Council of SA

Salga said it's pointless to work towards resolving Eskom’s energy crisis while electricity infrastructure continues to deteriorate and collapse.

In the last few years, municipalities in Gauteng have been criticised over their inability to continuously improve and maintain infrastructure.

Salga chairperson in Gauteng Jongizizwe Dlabathi said this has evidently compromised the supply of reliable electricity.

“The energy crisis and its related load shedding is having a devastating effect in the operations of municipalities on trade and tarnished our ability to attract investments.”

Dlabathi said Salga supports the country’s shift towards procuring renewable energy.

[WATCH]: The @GautengProvince this morning convenes the Energy Indaba at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, to discuss, and seek solutions to the energy crisis that continues to plague Gauteng municipalities. #GPEnergyIndaba pic.twitter.com/hEoElTpKv8 ' Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) August 10, 2023