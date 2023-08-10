Suicides linked to poverty on the rise in Eastern Cape, says Gift of the Givers

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers said that poverty-linked suicides are on the rise in the Eastern Cape.

This follows an incident in Butterworth where a mother and her three children were found dead in their home this past weekend.

It's alleged that two of the children were poisoned, the other stabbed to death; and the mother - who appeared to have taken her own life, was found with a suicide note.

It's believed the family was in debt and had been starving for weeks.

"This is one of many cases that have been happening, especially in our deep rural villages, where a mother sees the only way out of poverty and hunger is to murder her children," said Gift of the Givers’ Corene Conradie.

"With our team working on the ground in the Eastern Cape it has become evident that poverty and hunger affect many families mentally and physically."

She said the lack of economic development in communities in the province was leading to these fatal consequences.

"Where this incident has happened, it has over 90% unemployment rate, there's just no economic development and so many households are female-headed and these women are often left to fend for themselves. This mother, as mentioned, had knocked on several doors for money for food."