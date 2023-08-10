Opposition parties seek guidance of civil society ahead of coalition convention

The parties which include the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, and ActionSA want input from leaders of a wide range of civil society to form part of the coalition discussions.

The parties which include the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA want input from leaders of a wide range of civil society to form part of the discussions.

The parties are set to hold a national convention on 16 and 17 August.

In a joint statement on Thursday, leaders of the political parties said they recognise the role that civil society has played in South Africa in the face of government failures.

The parties also stated that significant political change in the country has never arisen from political parties alone, but through broader society working together.

They said letters have been sent to the broadest number of civil society organisations, inviting their written input into the process.

The convention forms part of DA leader John Steenhuisen’s “moonshot pact” or coalition aimed at unseating the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s national and provincial elections.

The parties said the political change that South Africa needs will require a partnership with NGOs, think tanks, organised labour, business, and faith-based organisations.