Ntokozo Zikhali gets life for the rape and kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl

This as he was last week acquitted in another case - that of Bokgabo Poo's murder, due to lack of evidence despite having confessed to the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life for the rape and kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl.

Zikhali was sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court earlier on Thursday for the crime, which he committed in 2021.

The four-year-old's mutilated body was found a day after she went missing in October last year.

Some of her body parts are still missing.