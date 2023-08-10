NSFAS working with various entities to verify info submitted by applicants

NSFAS recently defunded over 31,000 students who submitted falsified documents during their applications to try cheat the system and qualify for funding.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said it was working with various entities to verify information submitted by students applying for funding.

This followed the defunding of over 31,000 students by NSFAS for submitting falsified information during their applications.

It said students tended to try and cheat the system by submitting documents of their relatives as their legal guardians to qualify for funding.

However, the funding scheme said it started corroborating the information with Home Affairs, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), and the South African Revenue Service (Sars), which helped the entity identify students receiving funding unlawfully.

Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana said there were consequences to submitting falsified information.

"The relevant sanctions will apply and those sanctions may include the withdrawal of the bursary or grant, cancellation of allowances, or disqualification of ever being eligible for NSFAS funding in the future."