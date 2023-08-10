No activity outside Zuma's Nkandla home as DCS set to announce on prison return

Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to make the announcement on Thursday.

DURBAN - The Department of Correctional Services is yet to announce whether former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.

Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to make that announcement on Thursday.

In June 2021, the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt after he flouted its previous order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Two months later, he was released on medical parole - a decision both the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal found unlawful.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the latter’s ruling. But that ruling left it up to Thobakgale to decide if the time the former president had spent on medical parole should still count as time served, regardless.

READ: DCS Commissioner Thobakgale set to make decision on Zuma's return to prison

And while that decision looms, there was no activity outside his Nkandla home on Thursday afternoon.

It was relatively quiet, with no sign of any of Zuma's supporters.

This in contrast with 2021 when thousands gathered at same the homestead to rally support after the ConCourt had ruled that Zuma be sent to prison.