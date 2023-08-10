N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg temporarily closed following truck collision

One of the involved trucks was carrying paraffin, which leaked across the road. KwaZulu-Natal Transport said both directions of the major roadway had since been blocked off.

JOHANNESBURG - There were heavy delays on the N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday after two trucks caught fire earlier in the morning.

The accident happened south of Lynnfield Park, near Ashburton.

Police and recovery teams were on the scene for clean-up operations as one of the trucks involved was carrying paraffin that leaked across the road.

No fatalities were reported but one of the truck drivers sustained serious injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport said both directions of the major roadway had since been blocked off, with huge congestion in all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

“Two trucks collided which were travelling one on the northbound, one on the southbound. We are cautioning motorists to delay their travel arrangements or defer their trips altogether," said the department's Kwanele Ncalane.

N3 on both bounds closed following truck accident.



More information at https://t.co/6Nacu3hSH4 pic.twitter.com/508Z12YruB ' KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) August 10, 2023