Lady R investigative report in Ramaphosa's hands, confirms The Presidency

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni has confirmed an independent inquiry report on the docking of a Russian cargo vessel - the Lady R - has been handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Despite the leaks of its findings - the contents remain officially under wraps.

Ntshaveni on Thursday said the report and its contents were not discussed by Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday.

She also declined to weigh in on calls for the recall of US Ambassador Reuben Brigety following public claims he made about arms being loaded onto the vessel.

Ramaphosa requested the former Supreme Court of Appeal judge, Phineas Mojapelo, to investigate the circumstances around the docking of the Lady R.

The vessel’s presence set tongues wagging in December, while it was berthed in the Simon’s Town harbour in the Western Cape.

Ntshaveni confirmed the president is in possession of the investigation findings.

"The president has received the report. He will go through the report and apply his mind. The report is meant for the president and not for the Cabinet."

This while it’s been reported that only evidence of food being loaded onto the vessel was presented to the inquiry.

Ntshaveni did not comment on calls for the expulsion of Brigety.

"Fortunately, we do not deal with diplomatic issues and diplomatic relations with countries through megaphone diplomacy. We follow proper channels."

Last week The Presidency said consideration would be given to some parts of the report being made public.