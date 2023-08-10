Krugersdorp gang rape: Residents say nothing's since been done to keep them safe

Police initially arrested 14 men for the crimes, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the charges against them after DNA evidence taken from the victims did not match that of the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been over a year since zama zamas allegedly raped and robbed eight women in an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, with victims still searching for justice.

In July last year, a group of women were shooting a music video at the North Sands dump when they were attacked by men wearing blankets.



Police initially arrested 14 men for the crimes, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the charges against them after DNA evidence taken from the victims did not match that of the accused.

A small mostly unknown detail from the Krugersdorp gang rape case is that prior to the zama zamas going to the abandoned mine, it's alleged they sexually assaulted two women from the Plastic View informal settlement.

The settlement is situated right next to the abandoned mine.

READ: 'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City

One of the victims told Eyewitness News that they were taken through the entire police process of reporting the case however nothing ever materialised after that.

"I haven't forgotten even now. I ended up not even going to court. I attended treatment at the hospital but it was all the same, my efforts were for nothing. Those people who did that, the police got them but the magistrate released them."

Illegal mining still continues in the abandoned mine and residents say nothing has been done to keep people safe from the zama zamas.