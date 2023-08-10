Judge questions competency of police officers behind Meyiwa murder investigation

Senzo Meyiwa was shot in an apparent home invasion in 2014 in full view of his close circle of friends.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has raised some questions about the competency of the police investigating the Senzo Meyiwa murder as the high-profile trial continues.

The footballer’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala is the latest witness to testify about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The identity of the person who pulled the trigger in October 2014 remains a mystery.

This is despite eyewitness testimony from three of Meyiwa’s friends that two armed intruders stormed into the Khumalo residence in Vosloorus demanding cash and phones.

But claims of a premeditated plot to kill the Bafana Bafana captain have still not been quashed.

While DNA swabs are believed to have been taken in the aftermath of the murder - Madlala told the court that he didn't recall police taking gunpowder residue tests to eliminate suspects in the house.

Judge: "What they will do, there’s a liquid which they will smear on your hands. Did they do that?"

Madlala: "I don’t remember that."

Judge: "The other thing is, competent police would have taken all your clothes because this firearm exploded in a confined place. Common sense tells you they should have taken all the clothes of all the people in the house and done the same tests. They didn’t do that?"

Madlala: "No, they didn’t."

Madlala wrapped up his testimony after three days on the stand and the State expected to call a new witness on Friday.