Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office back in Parliament

The Section 194 inquiry will meet to consider correspondence and also adopt a draft report on its findings on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will return on Friday to adopt its draft report that found her guilty on certain charges.

The move will give members of Parliament (MPs) the clearest indication of whether the committee supports a guilty verdict and impeachment.

Mkhwebane will still be offered an opportunity to respond to the findings before the report goes to the National Assembly for its consideration and adoption.

While MPs from most parties agreed on evidence that found her guilty of incompetence and misconduct, they still have to agree on the final report.

The report will then be sent to Mkhwebane for her response before MPs vote on whether to impeach or not.

The meeting also comes as chairperson Richard Dyantyi faces yet another call for his recusal, this time from former ANC researcher advocate Winston Erasmus.

Erasmus alleges that Dyantyi was part of President Ramaphosa’s 2019 election campaign in the Western Cape and can’t be impartial as inquiry chair.