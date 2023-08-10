GDoH to open refurbished Jubilee Hospital accident and emergency unit

The district hospital has faced a surge in emergency patients this year following a cholera outbreak that claimed at least 20 lives in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is set to open a refurbished accident and emergency unit at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal on Thursday.

The facility has seen a surge in emergency patients this year following a cholera outbreak that claimed at least 20 lives in the Pretoria north area.

It’s believed old water treatment infrastructure played a role in the bacterial spread.

“The Jubilee District Hospital's extended emergency unit in Hammanskraal sees more than 30 000 patients annually, however, over the years the infrastructure was inadequate to service the growing need of those depending on the facility," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Modiba said the new unit would help the hospital service more patients.

“The Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be officially opening the unit as part of a drive to expand services. The facility also has an alternative bedding technology structure that has recently started to be used.”