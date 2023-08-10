Duncan Pieterse confirmed as new Treasury director-general

Pieterse, who has worked for the Treasury for a decade, was most recently responsible for managing government’s debt as the deputy director-general for asset and liability management.

CAPE TOWN - The Treasury has a new director-general with the confirmation of the appointment of Duncan Pieterse.

It’s been more than a year since his predecessor, Dondo Mogajane, left the department at the end of his contract to take up a job in the private sector.

The announcement of Pieterse’s appointment was made on Thursday at a post-Cabinet media briefing by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Since Mogajane’s departure in June 2022, Treasury stalwart, Ismail Momoniat, has been steering the ship.

Pieterse holds a Bachelor of Business Science, an MBA and a PhD in Economics, all from the University of Cape Town.