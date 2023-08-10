Disciplinary action against 9 graft-implicated Tembisa Hospital officials - GDoH

In 2022, the SIU shared a public report pointing out serious maladministration and irregular procurement processes at the hospital. Employees cited in the report include 7 general health officials, 1 chief physiotherapist, and a sessional medical officer.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Department of Health (DoH) is taking disciplinary action against nine officials implicated in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that revealed irregular payments at Tembisa Hospital.

In 2022, the SIU shared a public report pointing out serious maladministration and irregular procurement processes at the hospital.

Employees cited in the report include seven general health officials, one chief physiotherapist and a sessional medical officer.

READ: SIU: Tembisa Hospital irregularities 'just the tip of the iceberg'

In 2021, whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was murdered in an apparent hit after flagging R850 million worth of suspicious payments out of the hospital.

“Of the nine employees cited in the SIU report, six officials were suspended as of 10 July 2023,” said Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

“The Deputy Director for Supply Chain has since retired, a Chief Physiotherapist has since resigned, and a sessional Medical Officer has since stopped working at the facility.”

He said the SIU’s investigations are ongoing.

“The Department will obviously further consider its options in relation to those that have already terminated their services to enable disciplinary proceedings to get underway and an investigator has since been appointed to further deal with the matter.”