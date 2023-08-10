Delft mass shooting claims 3 lives, leaves 2 people wounded

It's the second multiple shooting in that community over the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating yet another mass killing in Delft.

Shortly after 8pm on Thursday night, three unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people at a house in Voorbrug.

Three men were killed while two others were wounded.

It's the second multiple shooting in that community over the past two weeks.

It follows the murders of five people, including two children in Mbekweni, Paarl, earlier this week.

Arrests are yet to be made and the motive for the attack is unknown.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen: "The latest shooting incident is another demonstration of how critical it is to find various and alternative ways of addressing murders in the Delft area.

"As the Western Cape Government, we have already ensured additional LEAP [ Law Enforcement Advancement Plan] on the ground with a further 68 officers being deployed since the 1 of July. The area now has 141 LEAP officers, which is the biggest deployment in a single area."