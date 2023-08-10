CT roads calm amid taxi strike; safety escorts extended to food delivery trucks

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has gone against its initial plan to resume taxi routes on Thursday morning and is now allowing the strike to continue on Thursday and Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that safety escort services would now also be extended to food delivery trucks to ensure that shops in communities could be restocked amid the continued taxi strike.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has gone against its initial plan to resume taxi routes on Thursday morning and is now allowing the strike to continue on Thursday and Friday.

The stay away is now in its eighth day.

ALSO READ:

• Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues

• No end in sight for Cape Town taxi strike

• CoCT won't release impounded taxis until drivers pay fees

• WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment

• WC taxi strike talks hit a snag due to authorities' public spat

• Hill-lewis fires back at Chikunga over legality of impounding taxis

• WATCH: 'JP Smith is not God' - Chikunga calls on CoCT to release impounded taxis

• Cape Town taxi strike: Cele tells officials to get off their high horses

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the ongoing strike action meant that many communities continued to struggle with disruptions to their daily lives and the ability to earn a living.

The mayor believes affected residents are going hungry.

"The city has further reached out to NGOs, Gift of the Givers and Heal our Land, for support in providing relief to communities living under the impact of this ongoing taxi strike action."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that Cape Town's roads were clear and calm on Thursday morning.

"I'm happy that all roads are clear and things are calm. Our buses are being escorted this morning to ensure people get to work safely. I repeat our call to Santaco to come to the meeting today as requested by the mayor of Cape Town and Premier Winde so we can get negotiations going for the strike to end."

Santaco is hoping to win a court order on Thursday to have its seized minibuses released from the City of Cape Town's pound soon.