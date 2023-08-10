China commerce minister Wentao in SA to strengthen trade relations

The Trade, Industry and Competition Department is hosting the eighth session of the South Africa-China joint economic and trade committee, which began on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Chinese minister of commerce Wang Wentao is visiting South Africa to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

The delegation includes major Chinese importers from several industries that would help boost the South African economy.

Several major trade contracts are expected to be signed between the two BRICS countries by the end of Thursday at the Hilton in Sandton.

The Chinese delegation represents importers in renewable energy, precious materials, agricultural and aquatic products, among others.

South Africa’s Trade and Industry Department said that businesses from both countries were currently in match-making talks between exporters.

Thursday is the final day where both nations are expected to finalise investments on both ends, including new energy projects to stabilise the country's ailing power grid.