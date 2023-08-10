Cabinet welcomes arrest of 194 illegal miners in wake of Riverlea tensions

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that Cabinet supported the deployment of a special police unit working with the military to clamp down on illegal mining.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed the arrest of 194 illegal miners in Gauteng following tensions in the western Johannesburg suburb of Riverlea.

The matter was on Cabinet’s agenda at its fortnightly meeting on Tuesday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that Cabinet supported the deployment of a special police unit working with the military to clamp down on illegal mining.

"The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has committed to closing all derelict open mine shafts and mine holes in Riverlea by the end of September 2023, whilst finalising plans to close other derelict shafts and mine holes across the country."