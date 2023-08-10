Bokgabo Poo's parents demand justice for their daughter

Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni earlier on Friday where he was handed a life sentence for the rape and kidnapping of another child in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo said they are demanding justice for their daughter even though her alleged murderer Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life imprisonment for another crime.

Zikhali appeared in the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni earlier on Friday where he was handed a life sentence for the rape and kidnapping of another child in 2021.

READ: Ntokozo Zikhali gets life for the rape and kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl

The court found that Zikhali took the child to a dam in Tamboville Brakpan last year - before raping her and fleeing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)said he only pled guilty to the crime because of the overwhelming evidence the State had against him.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence and that such a dangerous offender against children will be taken away from society for a long time," said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.